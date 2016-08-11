You know when you want a buff body, but cake gets in the way? Us too. All the damn time. But at least we can get away with missing a couple of workouts - when you're famous with the eyes of the world on you 24/7, you must feel way more pressure to hit the gym when you really don't want to. And of course they've gotta share a selfie while they're at it, cos if it's not on Instagram did it really even happen?

Celebrities: pros at making long, sweaty gym sessions look like the most glamorous thing going. Not fair. How do they always manage to look like glowing goddesses after burning serious calories, when we just look like a dripping tomato with our hair stuck to our face, barely breathing? We'll never know. But what we do know is their gym selfies certainly inspire us to at least put our trainers on - even if we never actually make it to the treadmill.

It appears celebrities are also fans of bizarre and sometimes down right painful ways to work up a sweat - Britney we're looking at you. But even though they make their gruelling workouts look like a walk in the park, we're still guilty as hell of pouring over their many gym selfies - they serve a reminder that famous folk do actually put the work in to get those killer bods after all. Even if they do have a personal trainer and chef on speed dial which also helps. A girl can dream.

From the Victoria's Secret Angels getting catwalk ready, to Khloe Kardashian working on her revenge body, get your dose of #fitspo here with our gallery of the stars working out - no dumbbells needed, promise.

