State pension age rises next April: are you 59–64? see if your 1961–1977 birthdate puts you on hold

A quiet shift is coming for mid‑lifers, with dates, rules and money choices that could unsettle retirement timelines.
The timetable for the next State Pension age rise now looms, and the first people feel the change from April. If you turn 66 in the next few years, your target date may move. The impact depends on your birthday, your National Insurance record and how you plan to fund the gap.
Who is affected from April 2026
The State Pension age will begin moving up from 66 to 67 between April 2026 and April 2028. The shift does not hit everyone at once; it rolls forward by month of birth.
From 6 March 1961 to 5 April 1977: your State Pension age is 67. The change completes by April 2028.
Those born 6 April 1960 to 5 March 1961 see a gradual move between 66 and almost 67, depending on the exact date of birth. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will write to affected people ahead of time to confirm when they can claim.
Key dates at a glance
- Phased rise to age 67: April 2026 to April 2028
- Born 6 March 1961 to 5 April 1977: State Pension age fixed at 67
- Future legislated rise to 68: due between 2044 and 2046 (subject to review)
If you expected to claim at 66, you may need to bridge up to 12 extra months before your State Pension starts.
How to check your exact date
Your State Pension age can differ from your workplace or personal pension age. You can verify your date and plan around it using the official age checker. It also flags related milestones that shape household budgets.
- When you reach your State Pension age
- When you qualify for Pension Credit
- When concessionary bus travel begins in your nation (age 60 in Scotland; linked to State Pension age in England)
Why the age is reviewed
Parliament set the rise to 67 in law in 2014 and scheduled the later move to 68 for 2044–2046. The law also requires regular reviews, at least every five years, to test whether the timetable still fits the facts on the ground.
A new Pension Commission will report by 2027 on how to raise saving rates and on the balance between working life and time in retirement. Dr Suzy Morrissey will advise ministers on factors to weigh for State Pension age. The Government Actuary’s Department will analyse what share of adult life people might spend drawing a pension.
Any fresh proposal to change the timetable would need Parliament’s approval before it could take effect.
Plugging gaps to boost your payments
Some readers can still add qualifying years to their National Insurance (NI) record to lift their future State Pension. Thousands have already used the digital service to pay for missing years.
There is a key cut‑off: until 5 April 2025, many people can fill gaps as far back as 2006. After that date, the usual six‑year backdating limit returns. Men born after 6 April 1951 and women born after 6 April 1953 may be eligible to top up, but some people qualify for NI credits instead and may not need to pay.
You usually need at least 10 qualifying years for any State Pension and about 35 years for the full new rate.
A practical way to decide whether to top up
- Check your State Pension forecast to see your estimated weekly amount and your current qualifying years.
- Review your NI record for gaps and confirm whether credits will fill them (for example, for caring, illness or periods on certain benefits).
- Weigh up how many more years you expect to work; you may reach the full amount naturally without paying.
- Only buy missing years you need; extra years beyond the full rate do not increase the State Pension.
- Use the official channels to pay, and keep a record of any transactions.
People who took a career break, earned below the NI threshold, or lived abroad commonly find gaps. A short online assessment now steers many users through the top‑up process. The government says millions have already checked their forecast since last year’s revamp.
What this means for your wider plan
Bridging the income gap
If your State Pension start date moves later, you may need temporary income. Options include drawing from workplace or personal pensions, working longer, or using cash savings. Check the tax impact of each route; small choices can alter your annual bill.
Deferring for a higher weekly amount
You can choose to start later than your State Pension age. Deferral increases your weekly payment, currently by just under 6% for each full year you wait. This suits people with other income in the short term, but you forgo payments while you defer. The break‑even point depends on your health, tax band and whether you live alone or with a partner.
Who stands to gain from fine‑tuning now
|Situation
|What to check
|Potential benefit
|Age 59–64 with patchy NI record
|Eligibility for credits and value of buying missing years before April 2025
|Higher weekly State Pension for life
|Self‑employed with fluctuating profits
|Whether Class 2/3 contributions filled each year
|Cheaper route to qualifying years than paying later
|Career break for caring
|Right to claim credits for time spent caring for children or relatives
|Free credits instead of paying cash
|Planning to retire at 66
|New State Pension age and budget for the gap to 67
|Avoid forced withdrawals from investments at a bad time
What changes next after 2028
Once the age reaches 67, the next scheduled move is to 68 between 2044 and 2046. The regular review will test whether that window should shift and whether the pace still reflects life expectancy and workforce trends. Ministers will have the Commission’s report and actuarial analysis on their desks in 2027 before they decide on any proposals.
Extra pointers that could save you money
- Co‑ordinate with your partner: two incomplete NI records may waste cash; one well‑timed top‑up might do the job.
- Keep working part‑time if you can: extra NI payments from employment may complete a year without any top‑up.
- Watch local travel rules: in England, the older person’s bus pass aligns with State Pension age; in Scotland it stays at 60.
- Mind Pension Credit: reaching the qualifying age can unlock help with housing and other bills if your income is low.
A quick example to frame the choice
Say you are 62, born in late 1962, and you have five missing NI years. Your State Pension age will be 67. You expect to work three more years. If those years will be qualifying years, you might only need to buy two missing years, not five. Each year you add typically increases your State Pension by about one‑thirty‑fifth of the full rate, subject to your individual record. Run the numbers before paying and keep the April 2025 cut‑off in view.