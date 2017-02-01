Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read February's Forecast For Aries!

It’s time for new beginnings, which involves taking on causes you have overlooked before

Other people are supportive, yet around the 9th strong feelings may be expressed too.Anything seems possible by midmonth, despite the tough-going at times… you’ll accomplish more by playing a tactical game with those you want to impress. If you decide to rethink some of your usual methods, you’ll be able to achieve what once seemed impossible. You’ll charm others, while also discovering a few sly moves that some have concealed. By the 25th a promotion may be yours if you are bold in your approach... This is a groundbreaking time if you avoid over-doing things - self-belief really counts, but allow others their freedom too.

Sex and Relationships

It’s time for a fresh start in relationships, plus the potential for new attachments becomes obvious. Just be aware of how you spend your time and energy, as even light-hearted flirtations may be far more than merely casual. Commitment issues will be on the agenda and a few risks are required to keep the sparks alive.

Discover which celebrities share your star sign: