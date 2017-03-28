If you've been searching for new ways to make getting up in the morning easier, we may have found the holy grail in the form of penis lattes; and they're every bit as LOL worthy as they sound. The impressive caffeinated works of art have got us laughing all the way to the office. *Tehehe*

If you've ever thought we're a planet obsessed with our naughty bits, you'd probably be right. Rarely a day goes by without our privates making their way into our every day doings, whether that be a vagina lip balm in our makeup bag, penis eyeliner adorning our faces or even wearing not at all subtle vagina necklaces round our necks. But our 'down belows' have yet to make their way into our morning breakfast routines. Until now that is.

FYI we're not talking about that banana on top of your porridge either. Forget your standard creamy swirl or boring leaf design, because penis lattes are putting all other coffee art to shame, and we have to say we're kind of digging it. Giving the phrase 'morning glory' a whole new meaning, one mystery barista is dedicated to making themselves and their customers LOL each time they sip their warm cup of Joe, by creating intricate penis designs in their lattes - and they've got some serious foamy skills.

Sharing their phallic creations on an Instagram account called @dicklatte we're not afraid to admit it's our new obsession. During a time when we all need some more laughter in our lives, the bio that reads: 'The day doesn't start till I make myself laugh ☕️' says it all. If you're yet to become a coffee convert, this is guarantee to pique your interest.

Check out our faves:

A post shared by @dicklatte on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

A post shared by @dicklatte on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

A post shared by @dicklatte on Jan 4, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

A post shared by @dicklatte on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

A post shared by @dicklatte on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:48pm PDT

A post shared by @dicklatte on Sep 8, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

A post shared by @dicklatte on Aug 11, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

A post shared by @dicklatte on Jul 26, 2016 at 2:46pm PDT

A post shared by @dicklatte on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:46pm PDT

@dicklatte you're our new hero, cos nothing brightens up a cold morning quite like a erm, warm penis, am I right?

