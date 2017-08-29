It doesn't take much to shock us in a world of penis eyeliner, pus-filled spot piercings, glitter boobs etc. etc. but this latest body-modification trend may just be one step too far. People - with a higher pain threshold than my own - are getting the tips of their tongues pierced twice to mimic snake eyes.

'Snake eyes' as they're so called, look like two separate piercings on either side of the tongue tip but it's actually a curved barbell inserted horizontally through the tongue. Ouch. That's not all, while they may look cool, they come with health risks as it binds the tongue's two muscles together meaning they're unable to move independently. Snake eye piercings could cause dental problems too as the barbell sits on the back of the teeth. So basically, it's not worth it.

Tattoo artist TJ Cantwell, of Studio 28 in New York City, told Bustle: “It is almost guaranteed that the client will see gum erosion, cracking/chipping of the teeth, and migration/rejection of the piercing leaving a nasty looking scar."

Will be getting your tongue pierced? Let us know your thoughts

