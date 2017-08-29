If you've ever had anything pierced, you'll be familiar with the pain but this latest type doing the rounds on Instagram takes more guts than most body parts. People - who're able to stomach a lot more pain than myself - are having the tips of their tongues pierced to mimic snake eyes. We all remember snake bite piercings - two piercings that are evenly separated on the lower lip - that were popular in the emo era circa 2006 and they've been a millennial-approproate makeover.
'Snake eyes' as they're so called, look like two separate piercings on either side of the tongue tip but it's actually a curved barbell inserted horizontally through the tongue. Ouch. That's not all, while they may look cool, they come with health risks as it binds the tongue's two muscles together meaning they're unable to move independently. Snake eye piercings could cause dental problems too as the barbell sits on the back of the teeth. So basically, it's not worth it.
Tattoo artist TJ Cantwell, of Studio 28 in New York City, told Bustle: “It is almost guaranteed that the client will see gum erosion, cracking/chipping of the teeth, and migration/rejection of the piercing leaving a nasty looking scar."
Will be getting your tongue pierced? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK
