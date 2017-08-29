Home / Fashion / Accessories / People Are Getting Their Tongue Tips Pierced To Mimic Snake Eyes

Fashion

People Are Getting Their Tongue Tips Pierced To Mimic Snake Eyes

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:05

It doesn't take much to shock us in a world of penis eyeliner, pus-filled spot piercings, glitter boobs etc. etc. but this latest body-modification trend may just be one step too far. People - with a higher pain threshold than my own - are getting the tips of their tongues pierced twice to mimic snake eyes.

If you've ever had anything pierced, you'll be familiar with the pain but this latest type doing the rounds on Instagram takes more guts than most body parts. People - who're able to stomach a lot more pain than myself - are having the tips of their tongues pierced to mimic snake eyes. We all remember snake bite piercings - two piercings that are evenly separated on the lower lip - that were popular in the emo era circa 2006 and they've been a millennial-approproate makeover.

A post shared by 🌹× Valerie ×🌹 (@morbid.doll) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

'Snake eyes' as they're so called, look like two separate piercings on either side of the tongue tip but it's actually a curved barbell inserted horizontally through the tongue. Ouch. That's not all, while they may look cool, they come with health risks as it binds the tongue's two muscles together meaning they're unable to move independently. Snake eye piercings could cause dental problems too as the barbell sits on the back of the teeth. So basically, it's not worth it.

A post shared by ♛ J O A N A S . L A L A ™ (@kingjovncy) on Aug 28, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Tattoo artist TJ Cantwell, of Studio 28 in New York City, told Bustle: “It is almost guaranteed that the client will see gum erosion, cracking/chipping of the teeth, and migration/rejection of the piercing leaving a nasty looking scar."

A post shared by 💛Piercings By Andie💛 (@andiepokeahole) on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Will be getting your tongue pierced? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

20 Surface Piercings Ideas That are Unexpectedly Beautiful

These LED Pierced Disco Nails Will Guarantee You Slay All Day

Kim Kardashian Is Rocking Pierced Nails And We Don't Know How To Feel

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

These Adidas Pizza Trainers Are Either Going To Make You Hungry Or Horrify You
by the editorial team
Get Ready To Scare Some Kids At The Pool With This Donald Trump Swimsuit
by the editorial team
Living in Paris | Brit chick's Paris society blog
by the editorial team
This 3D Vagina Nail Art Is Giving 'Finger Banging' A Whole New Meaning
by the editorial team
Being pregnant
by the editorial team
People Are Getting Fake Rainbow Freckles Tattooed On Their Faces To Celebrate Pride
by the editorial team
People Are Getting Nipple Tucks To Make Them More Protruding
by the editorial team
People Are Getting Massaged With Knives As A Stress Reliever
by the editorial team
Advice for getting pregnant after 40
by the editorial team
Shopping at the sales
by the editorial team
How To Get Pregnant Fast: 12 Top Tips For Getting Pregnant
by the editorial team
Getting back in shape after pregnancy
by the editorial team
Getting baby to sleep
by the editorial team
Sex positions for getting pregnant
by the editorial team
This 7-year-old Girl Suffered Horrific Burns After Getting A Holiday Henna Tattoo
by the editorial team
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
by the editorial team
Harry Potter Lingerie Is Here For You To Slytherin To
by the editorial team
20 Nail Art Designs On Pinterest That Are Getting Us Excited For Spring
by the editorial team
A Beauty Blogger Has Created Snake Eyeliner Just As Taylor Swift Drops New Music
by the editorial team
This Polly Pocket Bag Will Make All Your Childhood Fashion Dreams Come True
by the editorial team