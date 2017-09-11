Forget wearing your heart on your sleeve or sassy sayings on you Ts because 2018 fashion is about making a bolder statement than ever before. No logo will female-positive phrases suffice to express your girl power come the dawn of January as it's vagina-emblazined clothes and accessories that will come out trumps, according to one New York Fashion Week designer.

Spring 2018 fashion month is in full swing with New York's Fashion Week roster kicking off proceedings in the only way it knows how - by shocking the global audience with the audacity of its designers. The stand-out star of the current running is relatively unknown Namilia thanks to their bravery and creativity to send scantily-clad models down the runway, dressed in a variety of cut-out designs (including chaps), emblazoned with printed and 3D vaginas, that forms their My Pussy My Choice Spring/Summer 2018 collection in the ultimate show of feminism.

The brand's designers fashioned fake vulvas out of different shades of silk and pearls - to represent the clitoris - and realised them as decorative patches, shoe accessories, whole arms and bigger patchwork pieces in the most NSFW fashion trend to emerge from the Spring/Summer 2018 shows so far.

The Berlin-based label has received mixed reviews for its latest offering, with fashion website WWD suggesting: "Snap-worthy? Sure. But it seemed better suited for a conceptualized student show than one from a brand trying to sell product." Fashion fans also commented on the explicit show on social media with one Twitter user writing: "So...I'm watching this Namilia show and I'm confused ?? Like whats the project ??"

