Home / Fashion / Fashion News / This Wine Flask Bra Will Give Your Bust A Boozy Boost

This Wine Flask Bra Will Give Your Bust A Boozy Boost

Published by Helen Turnbull
Published today at 11:15

Low-key winos, rejoice! Pain-staking bar queues are about to become a thing of the past thanks to this boozy bra that not only holds a whole bottle of your favourite bolly but boosts your bust, too. Introducing The WineRack i.e. the essential item you never knew your underwear drawer needed, until now.

I know we're all but two months into 2017 but we may have just discovered the greatest thing to come out of the year. Enter: The WineRack - a boozy bra that'll make queuing and paying for overpriced drinks a thing of the past. Although Beyoncé's twins will almost certainly trump this liquid-holding lingerie, let's allow it its well-deserved five minutes of fame.

The WineRack © The WineRack

The WineRack is the essential item your underwear drawer has been missing all these years, elevating the humble bra to useful new heights. This booze-smuggling version comes complete with a hose which allows for hands-free drinking if you're that way inclined. Aside from the fact The WineRack holds a bottle of wine's worth of your favourite bolly, it'll also give your bust a surgical-like boost, making it the single best invention of 2017 so far. So confident are they with the item's boob-enhancing capabilities, its creators claim it's 'better than a boob job' and cheaper, too. Rest assured your boobs won't deflate even as you sip from your secret stash because can you imagine anything worse?

The WineRack © The WineRack

While it's probably not acceptable to swan into your local boozer sporting the booze-smuggling bra, it'll make festivals and such a lot more hassle-free and if that's not worth drinking to, I don't know what is.

Would dare to put your rack in a wine rack? Let us know your thoughts on this frankly genius product @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

This Wine-Dispensing Stocking is All You've Ever Wanted for Christmas

These Hilarious Bottle Labels Reveal Our True Relationship With Wine

A Glass Of Wine is The Equivalent of Downing Three Shots of Vodka

You might also like

Comments