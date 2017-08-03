Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / Meet The Plus-sized Gigi Hadid

Meet The Plus-sized Gigi Hadid

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 15:05

Gigi Hadid - and her equally genetically-blessed siblings - is one of the best looking people on the planet. Fact. So you can imagine our shock when we discovered the Victoria's Secret model has a lookalike who is freakishly identical to her.

Meet Iza IJzerman. The Dutch plus-sized model is much like most ordinary 22 year olds if you ignore the fact she's an absolute ringer for Gigi Hadid. Iza is being dubbed the "curvy Gigi Hadid" by her own model management company and it's easy to see why after a quick scroll of her Instagram account.

The blonde beauty boasts scarily similar facial features to Gigi which have made her one of the top-earning models of our time in recent years. Iza often pulls the same poses as her twin and occasionally sports sunglasses which is when her physical similarities to Gigi are most obvious.

A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:07am PST

A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:17am PST

But Iza isn't convinced by the comparison, telling Refinery29: "I think I look more like Bella."

