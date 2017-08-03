Meet The Plus-sized Gigi Hadid

Meet Iza IJzerman. The Dutch plus-sized model is much like most ordinary 22 year olds if you ignore the fact she's an absolute ringer for Gigi Hadid. Iza is being dubbed the "curvy Gigi Hadid" by her own model management company and it's easy to see why after a quick scroll of her Instagram account.
The blonde beauty boasts scarily similar facial features to Gigi which have made her one of the top-earning models of our time in recent years. Iza often pulls the same poses as her twin and occasionally sports sunglasses which is when her physical similarities to Gigi are most obvious.
But Iza isn't convinced by the comparison, telling Refinery29: "I think I look more like Bella."
Liked this? You might also like:
10 Lessons in Self-confidence From Plus-size Models
Supermodel Style! Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments