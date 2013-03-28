Angelina Jolie's gold ring sparks rumours she's already married Brad Pitt

Has Angelina Jolie married Brad Pitt in secret? The actress was snapped wearing a gold band that caused many to speculate Brad had already made an honest woman of her. But what about their planned wedding in May?

Angelina Jolie has been forced to deny she married Brad Pitt in secret.

​

The actress sparked rumours she's already Mrs Pitt when she was snapped wearing a discreet gold band on her wedding finger, instead of her $250,000 engagement ring.



​Angelina had removed her extravagant rock for her trip to Rwanda, where she was acting as an UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador and raising awareness of sexual violence in war zones.

​But when asked by TMZ if her replacement gold ring meant she had officially become Mrs Pitt, Angelina, 37, flatly answered "no" as she climbed into her chauffeured car at LAX airport.



Well that clears that one up then.

​Ange and Brad - who are parents to adopted kids Maddox, Zahara and Pax, plus biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne - had originally been rumoured to be planning their wedding for the end of May this year.



​The date will reportedly coincide with the completion of the £35million renovation on their Chateau Miraval estate in the South of France, where they want to have the ceremony.



It would also be a convenient time because Cannes Film Festival ends on 26th May, so a lot of their movie industry guests will already be in the country.

Brad - who proposed to Ange in April 2012 - was spotted picking up his wedding licence at the end of February, which stated that he must marry within 90 days.



And earlier this month, the 49-year-old actor was seen storming around Paris in a hurry, holding a black folder.



He visited a number of shops including an interior design consultancy, sparking rumours plans for his big day were finally stepping up.



A source told The Sun: "Brad and Angelina left themselves short of time to sort out their wedding because of the licence deadline.

"A few months is nothing when you’re planning a wedding - especially one as major as theirs."

"Everything points to them getting married in May just after the Cannes Film Festival ends, because they’ve got their hearts set on tying the knot in France."



As expected, Brad and Ange's wedding will be nothing short of extravagant and they reportedly want it to be "all about their children".



The A-listers’ florist blabbed that the pair have forked out big bucks on elephants and “leaping Shetland ponies”, which will roam the grounds of their estate on the big day.



Brad has apparently spent in the region of £30,000 on cut flowers and has even installed new sprinkler systems to ensure everything looks at its best.



​Florist Lucille Michel added: “They want the wedding to take place just before sunset, so that as they say their vows the church will fill with fabulous red, orange and yellow light.”