We don't think there's anything on this earth that excites us more than a celebrity pregnancy. Okay, maybe Friday and McDonalds, but it's a really close call. But along with the all the excitement for new mums-to be, also comes the common worry on how to dress their changing shape during pregnancy. Meet your maternity style crushes, 'cos no one fashions their foetus quite like famous folk...

​Bumps appear where they didn't before, mammaries enlarge and that's not to mention potentially swollen ankles and feet. Dressing your growing bump can indeed feel like a bit of a sartorial challenge, but don't worry yummy mummies, 'cos help is at hand in the form of these A-listers who've showcased their wonderful bumps super stylishly.

According to our research, there seems to be two options when it comes to A-list maternity style: tight and fitted with a whole load of glitz like Rosie Huntingon-Whiteley and Beyonce who rocked red carpet gowns with a super fit tight around the stomach, or baggier and billowing, favoured by Natalie Portman and Anne Hathaway with a looser fit and pleats. Whatever style they opt for, we love how they embrace their bloomin' lovely bumps and experiment both off duty and on the red carpet.

While we're not suggesting you ditch comfortable cotton for sheer lace and head to toe Yeezy a la Kim Kardashian (although if you're willing to experiment then go right ahead!), there's sure no denying the stars maternity fashion doesn't look hella stylish. And we've got the proof here. Take style notes and wear what's comfortable for you.

​Looking good ladies!

What's your favourite celebrity pregnancy look? Let us know @SofeminineUK!

