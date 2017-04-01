Your Free Monthly Horoscope: Read April's Forecast For Libra!

Your personal growth is impressive, so allow conflict over priorities to unleash positive emotions...

A stroke of genius will make all the difference now, and you’ll show your true worth in no uncertain terms. Someone with plenty of wisdom and common sense to spare won’t let you get carried away by the rush of new developments this month. By the12th an authority figure could be under your spell and soon you’ll weigh up the odds in terms of your reputation and finances. From the 24th you’ll spread the net wider as someone distant holds a trump card. You can blind almost anyone with science yet must beware of undermining anyone who is less dynamic than you.

Sex and Relationships

Mind over matter is especially powerful – your love life will be richer in more ways than one. A sexy, full-on personality will prove to be a true ally. At the same time it requires a juggling act to keep demanding friends and lovers all happy at once.Someone has an original take on your needs, so be prepared to pay attention.

