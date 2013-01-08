30 Of The Sexiest Under Bum Tattoos

In NSFW-tattoo trend news, allow me to introduce you to underbutt tattoos - made famous in part by Cheryl Cole. We've seen full-cheek tatts but the under-cheek variety are also a popular choice among the tattoo fan girls of Instagram.

If you're braving branding your hot piece of ass forever, feast your eyes on these 30 cheeky designs - from bows and stockings to everything in between.

Album created by Helen Turnbull

