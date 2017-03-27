Introducing Pawsecco! The Fine Wine For Your Favourite Four-Legged Friend. Yes, Really.

Let's face it, cats and dogs are the real masters of our homes and we should, of course, treat them as such. Which is why the people over at Woof & Brew have created have made Pawsecco, a pet friendly prosecco for your four-legged friend. Which means even more reasons to blow off your friends to hang out with your cat, right?

You know the feeling: you're out with all your mates and you're making a toast. Flutes filled with chilled prosecco poised between thumb and forefinger, surrounded by friends, but someone is missing. This toast isn't complete without the one you love the most, but how can you possibly get Mittens in on the action?

Mittens is, of course, your beloved cat, and he can't join in because cats only drink milk and - duh! - toasting with milk is just stupid.​ Well, the guys over at Woof & Brew have answered your kitty-cum-puppy prayers and have created Pawsecco for your pets. The makers are calling it a still 'wine' for cats and dogs, and this wine is non-alcoholic, non-carbonated, and contains no grapes, so isn't really a wine in any sense of the word. Rather, it is a delicious natural herbal concoction of elderflower, nettle, ginseng and lime flower.

If you're still a little worried about giving your precious pet something other than milk or water, then be assured that Pawsecco has been created with the advice and guidance of veterinary experts and taste-tested by only the fanciest dogs and cats. (Anyone else wondering how they completed the taste test questionnaire?)

And just like in an actual restaurant, pet owners are encouraged to serve Pawsecco with dinner. The Woof & Brew site says that "Pawsecco is best served over food, offering the perfect 'au jus' but can also be served as a drink." Because what even is cat food without a little au jus?

Pawsecco comes in individual 250ml bottles priced between £2.99 and £7.50, with two flavours to choose from: Pet-House White, or Pet-House Rose for the fanciest of pets - or, if the floof simply just can't decide, there's a gift box that contains one of each. We'll drink to that!

Would you let your pet try Pawsecco? Let us know!

