Your Future H&M Outfit Could Be Made From Poo!

Nope, this is not a drill, your clothes really are just a few cow pats away from being eco-friendly on a whole new level. As part of their plan to be 100 per cent sustainable by 2040, H&M will start selling clothes made of cow's manure and we have so many questions. Is Lady Gaga behind this? How much does it smell? Will this mean wearing a sh*t outfit is actually a compliment? Who knows.

A round of applause for H&M for being the most conscious fashion label going. Their latest plans to harness the power of poo and make their clothing even more sustainable is admirable and innovative, but we just want to address the elephant in the room for a second. Having a great outfit is amazing and everything but how are we going to keep our friends if we smell like sun-baked turd - albeit with immaculate taste in maxi dresses?

Before we all run off to panic buy H&M's non-poopy items, it's not actually the poop we'll be wearing, rather the cellulose found in cattle dung. Ah, subtle difference. You see, this handy substance can be used to make a strong, sturdy fabric, informally known as 'poo fabric'. And the rest of the manure doesn't go to waste either, this is used to fuel the entire process. Clever huh! So you could say shopping and spending your entire month's salary in H&M is doing your bit for the environment. Look how that worked out.

Do you know how long dungerees must have been waiting for this moment to happen? Come on, dung, poo, fashion? This is their moment to shine my friends.

So how do we really feel about wearing cow's sh*te on our backs, under our armpits and betwixt our legs? Actually, surprisingly up for it! We're all for the fashion industry leading the way for environmental change and sustainability, so if that means wearing maxi dresses made of animal dung then we'll roll with in it.

What do you think about poo fabric? Tweet us @sofeminineUK

You might also like:

These Heels For Babies Are Every Parent's Nightmare

Period Blood Stained Leggings Are Being Sold And There's Just No Need

Gucci's Trying To Make Sock Sandals Happen & They're 100% Not Going To Happen