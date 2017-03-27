Gucci's Trying To Make Sock Sandals Happen & They're 100% Not Going To Happen

For years we've been told there's a few things in fashion we should avoid at all costs. Wearing leggings as trousers is one, socks with sandals is another but now, according to Gucci, it's time we gave the all-in-one latex socks and heels a chance. Really Gucci, really?!

Ever looked at your shoe collection and thought something is missing? Monolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps? Chanel slingbacks? Jimmy Choo sliders? No, no and no. We're talking about shoes with a latex sock already attached of course!

Gucci has decided that this creepy, all-in-one sock sandal is exactly what we all need in our lives and it's not even April Fool's Day. That's right, £795 for a scary af shoe with a shiny flesh-coloured sock. What are we seeing rn?

The shoe originally debuted at the Gucci spring/summer 17 show in Milan and I think all of us were secretly hoping they'd never happened. But here they are, ready to serve our un-pedicured feet in real life. They even come in a handy over the knee style which is one way to get out of shaving your leg hair!

Is it just us, or do they look like something straight out of the movie White Chicks, or a Channel 4 documentary about men who dress up as plastic dolls, whatever their resemblance, if our eyes every see these shoes again it'll be too soon. Sorry Gucci, fetch feet they are not. And the people of Twitter tend to agree...

Those Gucci sock sandals are actually making me feel ill wtf are those 😫 — Rosie-Tilly (@RosieMercer_) March 22, 2017

Money can't buy you happiness, but it CAN buy you monstrous footwear....... https://t.co/KKBqJY3Fpp — Maïa Dunphy (@MaiaDunphy) March 23, 2017

Oh look, something else horridly ugly and wrong, and ridiculously expensive! 🙄 @cheojackson https://t.co/WqMBBlSKa3 — OG_Ballpit (@Ballpit_Gangsta) March 17, 2017

