Entertainment

Cara Delevingne tattoo: Model gets finger inked with lion design by Rihanna's tattoo artist

Esme Riley
by Esme Riley Published on 14 May 2013
565 shares

It seems model Cara Delevingne has succumbed to the celeb craze of tattoos. The Burberry star has chosen a typically quirky lion design and though it's a bit odd, we're sure she'll carry it off with style!

Cara Delevingne has had her first tattoo inked onto her index finger.

The British model has had the design of a lion in black and white painted onto the lower part of her finger on her right hand.

Cara posted an image of her new body art on Twitter and wrote: "My first tattoo!! Lions rule! Thank you so much @BangBang badgalriri."

The 20-year-old later posted: "I am so happy! Thanks again @BangBang @elemags ! RAWWWW."
Cara's fans seem to love her new body art.

One wrote: "That's so bomb! but I know that sh*t hurt because fingers are mostly made of bone."

Another posted: "Cara Delevingne's lion tattoo is perfect, Cara is just perfect in general."

But some Twitter users weren't so sure about the new marking on the model's hand.

One tweeted: "Is it me or is @Caradelevingne's tattoo really rather grotesque? Maybe I am just not fashionable enough!"

The model enlisted celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang to ink her finger, who's previously worked on Rihanna and Cara's "wifey" Rita Ora.
Rihanna - who has around 18 tattoos including a falcon on her ankle, a gun below her right armpit and the Egyptian Goddess Isis below her breasts - also tweeted a picture of Cara's tattoo.

The 25-year-old Bajan singer wrote: "My lover caradelevingne just came over and got tagged for the first time!! Only by the best @BangBang…"

Bang Bang has apparently done around 12 of RiRi's tattoos, while only last week he inked a bird onto the bottom of Rita Ora's neck.

Rita, 22, tweeted a picture of the finished work and wrote: "My new baby bird thank you @BangBang."

She then decided to repay the favour and give Bang Bang a matching bird tattoo - though the artistry left a lot to be desired.

She tweeted a snap and wrote: "His and hers! HA look at the difference... It's the once in a lifetime Rita Ora tattoo HA!"
