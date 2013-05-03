David and Victoria Beckham on the hunt for permanent London home

The Beckhams may still be the owners of 'Beckingham Palace' in Hertfordshire but it looks like they're in the market for a new permanent home in West London. The family moved back to the UK from LA on a temporary basis, but apparently they're here to stay.

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly looking to find a new permanent home in London.



The British power couple returned to the UK from LA in early 2013, after football star David accepted a contract to play for Paris Saint-Germain.



The contract was temporary and it was thought their stay in England was the same.



The clan have been renting a luxury £20million property in South London while Becks has been commuting to Paris.



There were rumours that Victoria was unhappy with their new location and desperately missed LA and the sunshine.



But it's now been reported that the family are looking for somewhere to buy in the Capital.



Victoria has even said: “Living in London is very different from LA. It’s such an inspiring place. I’m happy.”



The Mirror has reported that the super-couple are looking for an equally plush house.

They have apparently viewed two properties in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and have a "10 bedroom minimum" requirement.



A source said: “They’ve been happy renting so far, with Victoria spending most of the week in London with the kids while David stays in a luxury pad in Paris."



With their children in new schools and fashion designer Victoria taking opportunities with her label, it seems it's time to plant roots.



The source added: "They’re feeling really settled back in Europe, and Victoria has expanded her business operation in London, so it makes sense to sort out a permanent move.



“They see their life as UK-based now and while both David and Victoria still have ties in LA, once the US housing market is back on track, there’s a good chance they’ll sell up.”



Where in London they'll move is still up for debate.



The source added: “David would prefer to be in the Notting Hill area, so he can be close to people like his best mate Dave Gardner."



Remember those adorable photos of David sledging with his boys on snowy Primrose Hill!



Victoria's not so keen on such a central location - she "would prefer their family home to be slightly removed.”