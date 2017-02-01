Melania Trump's Beauty And Style Evolution: From FROW To FLOTUS

What Melania Trump sees in misogynist and alleged serial sexual assaulter Donald, we'll never know. But what's not up for debate is her slick sartorial sense. From her inaugural outing as the 45th First Lady of The United States at Donald Trump's recent inauguration - for which she chose a powder blue dress, custom-made especially for the event by American designers Ralph Lauren - way back to her days as his only accessory at every party worth attending, she never looks less than picture-perfect. Here we take a look back at Melania's style evolution through the years:
