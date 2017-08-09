Home / Fashion / Fashion News / Struggling To Fit Into Your Jeans? This YouTuber's Hair Tie Hack Has Got You Covered

Fashion

Struggling To Fit Into Your Jeans? This YouTuber's Hair Tie Hack Has Got You Covered

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 13:40

Hair ties - forever lurking on the floor pretending to be a spider when you don't need them and impossible to find when you do, but from here on out, you might want to keep a closer eye on the whereabouts of your bobbles. According to one YouTuber those little fellas could just be the lifeline the button on your favourite (if a little snug) jeans are looking for.

We've all got that one pair of sacred jeans. The ones we claim to wash once a week but we all know it's more like once a month because we have attachment issues and can't go one single day without wearing them, OKAY.

But things happen. Hobnobs happen, premature Autumn happens and having babies happens which means said sacred jeans don't quite love our bodies back in the way we'd hope. Suddenly, despite promising to have and to hold them forever more, they decide that's not enough and we're faced with unrequited love, a messy divorce and a less than sexy rebound with some sweatpants. Which, by the way, would be totally fine if it was on our terms but we're not ready to say goodbye yet. This is the opposite of Gwyny and Chris Martin's conscious uncoupling, this is unconscious uncoupling and we are not taking it well.

Enter YouTuber Anna Saccone Joly and her genius hair tie hack - which is about to make our denim denial a whole lot easier on our hearts. The mum-of-three took to Instagram to share a photo of her body four months postpartum and already back in her favourite jeans. But far from the smug, lets-put-unnecessary-pressure-on-other-mums-to-lose-baby-weight type post, this one is igniting our souls.

4 months postpartum and I'm finally fitting into my pre-pregnancy jeans...NOT!! 😜😅 But seriously this hair-tie trick is the biz if you're either side of a pregnancy, have eaten too many brownies or just feeling bloated 😂👌🏼 Also just wanted to give an example of how what you see on Instagram isn't always necessarily "real" - I mean god knows what other tricks I might have hiding under my floaty tops 😳🤔😂 #postpartumbody #keepingitreal #hairtietrick #postpregnancybody #browniebaby

A post shared by Anna Saccone (@annasaccone) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

​The caption reads: "4 months postpartum and I'm finally fitting into my pre-pregnancy jeans ... NOT !! But seriously this hair-tie trick is the biz if you're either side of pregnancy, have eaten too many brownies or just feeling bloated. Also just wanted to give an example of how what you see on Instagram isn't always necessarily "real" I mean god knows what other tricks I might have hiding under my floaty tops."

In the photo, Anna can be seen proudly displaying her post-baby body (and looking incredible as she does it), with a hair tie looped through the button hole on her jeans - a move we'll most definitely be copying the next time our period decides to bless us with a stomach the size of Jupiter or we decide to sink a 12 inch pizza in one sitting. Hey, just because it's not a real baby doesn't mean we're any less entitled to use this hack. Hair ties do not discriminate against food babies and uterus-related hell.

Thank you Anna, for showing us that there's life and love in our sacred jeans yet and that hair ties are so much more than just elastic bands with sprouts of our locks attached to them.

Do you follow any body-positive YouTubers or bloggers we should know about? Tweet us @SofeminineUK!

You might also like:

This Woman's Side-By-Side Photos Show Endometriosis Is 'No Joke'

Hilary Duff Proudly Shows Off Cellulite And Body Flaws In Real Bikini Photo

This Husband's Note To His Wife And Her 'Curvy Body' Is What Is Romance Is Made Of

by Lareese Craig

You might also like

Get Ready To Scare Some Kids At The Pool With This Donald Trump Swimsuit
by the editorial team
Ironing
by the editorial team
A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress If You're Curvy
by the editorial team
This Simple Hair Hack Will Instantly Reveal Which Haircut Will Suit You Best
by the editorial team
Swimsuit Season Has Arrived! Here's All The Cozzie Inspo You Need This Summer
by the editorial team
London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2013
by the editorial team
You Can Pay £350 To Pretend You Went To Glastonbury With Nordstrom's Mud Jeans
by the editorial team
Face Diving Is The Latest Korean Beauty Hack For Budge-Proof Matte Makeup
by the editorial team
You Can Now Buy This Prada Paperclip For The Bargain Price of £140
by the editorial team
Shopping at the sales
by the editorial team
This Guy's Gross Blackhead Removal Hack Is Nothing Short Of Genius
by the editorial team
This Lego Makeup Brush Cleaning Hack Will Change Your Life
by the editorial team
Washing Hacks: How To Read Laundry Symbols On Clothes Labels
by the editorial team
This Bra Is Making Underboob Sweat A Thing Of The Past
by the editorial team
Harry Potter Lingerie Is Here For You To Slytherin To
by the editorial team
This Blogger Tried To Make 'The Chocolate Challenge' Happen & The Internet Isn't Having It
by the editorial team
Tiger Eye Tie-Dye Is The Latest Hair Trend To Rock Our Tresses
by the editorial team
Penis Unicorn Leggings Are Here To Make Us Feel Less Than Horny
by the editorial team
Bottoms Up! Gin Could Be The New Miracle Cure For Hay Fever
by the editorial team
These Adidas Pizza Trainers Are Either Going To Make You Hungry Or Horrify You
by the editorial team