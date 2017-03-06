While the dreaded camel toe is regarded as the ultimate fashion faux pas by many, the bigger the female bulge, the better according to the latest underwear trend sweeping across Asia. Just when you thought the shibue i.e. the smallest pair of pants in the history of pants were the worst thing to happen to our privates, you've seen nothing yet.

Camel toes get a lot of stick in this part of the world but our Asian neighbours are hoping to stamp out the stigma associated with the wardrobe malfunction, one pair of pants at a time. While its predecessors: Spanx, the C-string and the shibue aim to minimise the appearance of your lower half, this latest contraption is dedicated to bulging your bits.

One Japanese designer-manufacturer is hoping to banish your labial insecurities with the aid of his 'Party Pants'. The not-so-aptly named knickers are generously cushioned and feature a distinct line down the middle to mimic the female anatomy. The push-up bra for your privates come in a variety of styles and colours with the thong-version featuring a modesty curtain to allow you to decide when to flash your camel cleavage.

Just what every woman wants, camel toe underwear. pic.twitter.com/Aobn4dIhRY — W (@WWarped) February 7, 2017

Will you be buying a pair of this toe-rrific underwear? Let us know your thoughts on the toe-tally hideous trend

