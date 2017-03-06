Camel toes get a lot of stick in this part of the world but our Asian neighbours are hoping to stamp out the stigma associated with the wardrobe malfunction, one pair of pants at a time. While its predecessors: Spanx, the C-string and the shibue aim to minimise the appearance of your lower half, this latest contraption is dedicated to bulging your bits.
One Japanese designer-manufacturer is hoping to banish your labial insecurities with the aid of his 'Party Pants'. The not-so-aptly named knickers are generously cushioned and feature a distinct line down the middle to mimic the female anatomy. The push-up bra for your privates come in a variety of styles and colours with the thong-version featuring a modesty curtain to allow you to decide when to flash your camel cleavage.
Will you be buying a pair of this toe-rrific underwear? Let us know your thoughts on the toe-tally hideous trend @soFeminineUK
Liked this? You might also like:
Meet The Shibue: The Underwear That's Smaller than A C-String But Every Bit As Horrendous
This Wine Flask Bra Will Give Your Bust A Boozy Boost
Squashed Organs, Shapewear Selfies And Holding Onto Your Pee: 24 Stages Girls Go Through with Spanx