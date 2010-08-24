The Best Hairstyles That Suit Straight Hair

Straight hair doesn't have to mean boring. Check out our edit of slinky, sleek tresses that will have you reaching for those irons.



Having mirror shine hair is easier than ever when you style your hair straighter than straight, so to get with the trend, spritz on that hair protecting spray and get straightening your hair to high fashion perfection.



From long and swishy to short and sleek hairstyles, having a straight finish can give you a fashion edge and professional touch that is sure to turn heads.



We've got the hottest straight hairstyles for long, short, mid length and everything in between. Just click on for straight hairstyles from top stylists and salons - we can't wait to go straight.



Updated by Ursula Dewey



Image: Hair by raepalmer.co.uk