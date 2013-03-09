When we think Pixie Lott hair, we think cute, girly and a whole lotta fun.



We've loved Pixie Lott since she first appeared on our pop radar a few years ago, and now that she's cemented her place as a real-life style icon, we're taking a look back at her hairstyle history.



Live concerts, TV appearances, award ceremonies... her tumbling blonde locks have to be ready for anything.



Take a look through our Pixie Lott hair album to see how the pop star makes red-carpet-ready hair look easy -- whether she's attending the launch of her fashion line or just going out with friends.



