Street style hairstyles

We're always clocking people's 'dos and we're sure you are too.



Pestering strangers for a pic of their tresses isn't always easy - but it's all part of the job for sofeminine's beauty team.



We've taken to the streets and snapped the coolest barnets we could find.



From daring colour play to easy-to-copy top knots, you ladies rock trendy hair that's perfect for everyday cool.



Check out these hairstyles - we think you'll agree, the best 'dos are out there on the high street!



We're loving this sleek 'n' simple straight style.