Alexa Chung hair

TV presenter Alexa Chung is the undisputed Queen of Cool, with a wardrobe that many of us would die for, pins that go on forever, and hair that always looks perfectly coiffed without looking try-hard. Today the star turns 30 and to celebrate we're taking a look back at her barnet through time.



As a modern style icon, Alexa has carved out her signature look combining masculine tailoring and with ladylike chic, which she always teams with natural makeup and her trademark undone ‘do.



Alexa’s hairstyle history follows the former model from her first breakout role as a presenter on T4 in 2007, right through to today as she continues to present in the US, write for British Vogue, and attend the hottest fashion parties in town with her bevvy of famous mates. Jel much?!



Although Alexa is known for her trademark messy bob, she's proved masterful at subtly playing with her fringe, colour and length, as well as experimenting with a range of updo’s.



We love this vintage inspired milkmaid braid and auburn hue - perfect for a festival hair do.



With hair this effortlessly chic, it's no wonder Alexa is one of our favourite hair icons.



Images from SIPA/Getty



