Jessie J hair

After shaving her hair for Comic Relief Jessie is still embracing her shorter-than-short hair do.



As well as being a good sport and a charitable soul, Jessie J also manages to make shaved hair look hot! How much do we love this girl right now?!



The singer dyed her sweet locks a baby pink hue for The Voice finals in June 2013.



We take a look back at her tresses through time to celebrate her new buzz cut!



All images Getty and Wenn