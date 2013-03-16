Jessie J hair
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
After shaving her hair for Comic Relief Jessie is still embracing her shorter-than-short hair do.
As well as being a good sport and a charitable soul, Jessie J also manages to make shaved hair look hot! How much do we love this girl right now?!
The singer dyed her sweet locks a baby pink hue for The Voice finals in June 2013.
We take a look back at her tresses through time to celebrate her new buzz cut!
All images Getty and Wenn
As well as being a good sport and a charitable soul, Jessie J also manages to make shaved hair look hot! How much do we love this girl right now?!
The singer dyed her sweet locks a baby pink hue for The Voice finals in June 2013.
We take a look back at her tresses through time to celebrate her new buzz cut!
All images Getty and Wenn