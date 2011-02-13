Emma Watson hair

Emma Watson’s hair debut started with the frizzy mane of Hermione Granger but over the last decade we have seen her blossom into a trend setting style icon.



Her latest red carpet outing for the LA premiere of The Bling Ring saw the star sweep back her locks into a chic French braid undo.



With her toffee highlights and glossy mane this style really shows off the condition of her hair, and reveals those killer cheekbones.



Over the years Emma's rocked blonde, brunette, curly, straight, long AND cropped hair. We’ve selected some of our fave snaps from Emma Watson’s hair history, enjoy…



Bye bye Hogwarts geek, hello Miss Chic!



All images SIPA and GETTY