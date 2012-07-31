Lady Gaga hair: Her best barnets
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Lady Gaga is the queen of reinvention - and nothing proves it more than her changing barnet.
Outrageous doesn't even begin to cover it. Lady Gaga is a hairstyle superstar - and her creative approach to her tresses never fails to impress.
Whilst we love her trademark platinum blonde, we're kinda lovin' the chilled out brunette vibes too.
All images from SIPA.
Outrageous doesn't even begin to cover it. Lady Gaga is a hairstyle superstar - and her creative approach to her tresses never fails to impress.
Whilst we love her trademark platinum blonde, we're kinda lovin' the chilled out brunette vibes too.
All images from SIPA.