Celebrity dip dyed hair: Ombre hairstyles

Celebs are forever changing their hair, but we’re not complaining, they're a constant stream of hairspiration.



At the moment we’re obsessed with dip dye hair (aka ombre hair) so we’ve rounded up everyone in celebland who has flirted with the ombre look.



From barely-there two tone to full on colour blocking, there’s a bit of everything to take your fancy. But will you brave enough to try the dip dye yourself…?



If you thought dip dye was getting to be a bit of old hat then think again - just look at Jessica Alba's sunkissed ends.



If you're tempted to try - it has loads of plus points - once you're dip dyed you won't need to touch up those roots so often, and it's a safe way to try a new colour without committing to a whole head.

