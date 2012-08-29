Zooey Deschanel hair style history: Block fringe bonanza

Zooey Deschanel knows a good thing when she sees it - and her blunt fringe and tousled jet black locks are just that.



While her range of hairstyles are modest to say the least, they suit her quirky personality and stunning features down to the ground.



Why mess with a good thing, right?



We’ve picked our fav Zooey Deschanel hairstyles, back from when she was a little nipper to a fully fledged Hollywood actress.



Enjoy…



Images SIPA/Getty

