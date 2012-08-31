Autumn/Winter 2012 make-up trends to try

Stuck in a beauty rut? Us too! We’ve decided to wipe our make-up slate clean and get some seriously fierce new looks.



We’re taking inspiration from the A/W 2012 catwalks because when it comes to make-up they’ve got everything from plain Jane minimalism to the seriously bizzare (just wait til you see the Zandra Rhodes look!)



Make it all about the pout, like Gucci’s gorgeous cherry black statement, for a more classic approach copy Rick Owen’s bold scarlet lips.



Revamp your evening make-up and get inspired by Moschino Cheap and Chic who showcased uber glittery pink lips, flawless skin and a beehive? Sound like overkill? Think again. This season's make up is louder and prouder than ever. If you're not making a statement, we don't wanna know.



Choose your feature and give it a twist! Turn the smoky eye upside down and focus on the under eye area a la Louis Vuitton for a smouldering, modern look.



Or, go for the softly-softly approach as seen at Valentino and Oscar de la Renta, where pretty ruled with plenty of blush and a slick of girlsh gloss.



Whatever takes your fancy get inspired and try something new this winter with these a/w make up trends to try…

