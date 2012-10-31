Olivia Palermo's Hair: Every Cut and Colour She's Ever Had

Olivia Palermo is an American model, actress and socialite famed for her appearance in The City.



She's also one of our fave style icons - this girl always looks glossy, glam and gorgeous - and that's before we've even started talking about her hair!



It's undeniable that Olivia Palermo has tresses to ooh and ahh over. It looks permanently blow-dried, mega glossy and perfectly styled – just how does she manage it?



If you want hair like Olivia Palermo, look no further. We’ve rounded up the stars' top 40 dos, so you can get inspired.



Enjoy…





All pictures from SIPA.