Kristen Stewart hair: Gorgeous grungy locks

Kristen Stewart has had a roller-coaster of a year with various film releases and plenty of awards, not to mention her infamous affair!



But credit where credits due, K-Stew is looking hot stuff at the moment, especially her super cool, vampy locks. We can’t get enough of her undone but done style, it's chic meets grunge perfection!



So if you wanna get a little Kristen Stewart hair in your life, then look no further. We've rounded up K-Stew's tresses through time - so check this lovely lot...



Images from Sipa