Home / Beauty / Hair / Sienna Miller hair: Boho chic

Sienna Miller hair: Boho chic

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/33
Sienna Miller hair: Boho chic
Replay
Actress, model and fashion designer, Sienna Miller has got a lot of strings to her bow, not least is her amazing blonde locks!

Whether left out loose and wavy, sleek and straightened or worked into a braided up do, Sienna’s hair looks nothing short of awesome all of the time.

She's a pro at boho chic and knows how to make her blonde tresses work for her. No wonder we look to Sienna for a little hairspiration from time to time.

So if you wanna get some ideas for your own barnet then take a leaf out of Sienna Miller's style book...

Introducing Sienna's best hair style moments...

Images SIPA