Sienna Miller hair: Boho chic

Actress, model and fashion designer, Sienna Miller has got a lot of strings to her bow, not least is her amazing blonde locks!



Whether left out loose and wavy, sleek and straightened or worked into a braided up do, Sienna’s hair looks nothing short of awesome all of the time.



She's a pro at boho chic and knows how to make her blonde tresses work for her. No wonder we look to Sienna for a little hairspiration from time to time.



So if you wanna get some ideas for your own barnet then take a leaf out of Sienna Miller's style book...



Introducing Sienna's best hair style moments...



Images SIPA