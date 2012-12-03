Peaches Geldof hair: Terrific tousled tresses

Peaches Geldof has presented TV, modelled and even dabbled with a spot of journalism. But despite all her claims to fame, we’re a wee bit obsessed with her tousled tresses. Yep, we’re mad for Peaches Geldof’s hair!



She’s an experimenter and has sported everything from waist length brunette locks to a short blonde bob.



Her ever changing 'do keeps us fixated, so we’ve put together a Peaches Geldof hair history gallery for you to ogle at. Enjoy…



Images Sipa

