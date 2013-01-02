Scarlett Johansson hair: Blonde bombshell alert!
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Although Scarlett is our go-to girl for blonde bombshell hair inspiration, she's done her fair share of experimenting. From darker shades to berry red, to a short pixie crop, she's road tested a few do's - and we've compiled our faves for you to check out.
So what are you waiting for? Here is Scarlett Johansson's hair history...
Images SIPA
So what are you waiting for? Here is Scarlett Johansson's hair history...
Images SIPA