Looking for an instant style update that's low maintenance?



What better way to change then to go for the big chop?



Make like Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and go short! The star debuted her choppy new bob with golden highlights and a sweeping fringe and now all we can think about is which bob will suit us best.



Bob haircuts are perpetually stylish, always chic and come in enough styles to suit every face shape and type of hair.



From angle bobs to full fringed bobs, to wavy bob haircuts, the power of a good bob haircut is transformational.



Tempted? Let these celebrities with bob haircuts inspire you to get the chop!



Getty