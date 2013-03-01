Jessica Alba Hairstyles 2015
Round here, we're kinda obsessed with Jessica Alba's hair. Sure, it's seen some bad days - hello peroxide 'do plus matching brows, we're lookin' at you - but in recent years Jessica has been one of our go-to celebs for hairstyle inspiration.
She knows what suits her but she's not afraid to experiment and play around with the trends - talking of which, we're in love with her recent ombre look. Ahhh, it's perfection!
Enjoy...
All images Getty
