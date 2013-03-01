Eva Longoria hair: Brunette beauty
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Ever since she burst onto our screens in Desperate Housewives we have been in love with Eva Longoria's locks!
Her brunette hair is always groomed to perfection and we love that she keeps it looking healthy too.
So if you want to get a spot of Eva Longoria hair inspiration, you've come to the right place...
All images Getty
Her brunette hair is always groomed to perfection and we love that she keeps it looking healthy too.
So if you want to get a spot of Eva Longoria hair inspiration, you've come to the right place...
All images Getty