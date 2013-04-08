Hair colour trends for Spring
Looking to change your hair colour? We have plenty of runway inspiration.
This season you don't need to commit whole-heartedly to one hue. In-between shades reign this season as does ombre hair - so feel free to place yourself between different colours on the spectrum and get experimenting.
From ashy blonde to beige brown and white-meets-bottle-blonde, there are plenty of faux hair shades and ultra natural hair colours to chose from.
Check out the hair colour trends for the season ahead...
All images Pixelformula
All images Pixelformula