Home / Beauty / Hair / Hair colour trends for Spring

Hair colour trends for Spring

Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album

...
1/100
Hair colour trends for Spring
Replay
Looking to change your hair colour? We have plenty of runway inspiration.

This season you don't need to commit whole-heartedly to one hue. In-between shades reign this season as does ombre hair - so feel free to place yourself between different colours on the spectrum and get experimenting.

From ashy blonde to beige brown and white-meets-bottle-blonde, there are plenty of faux hair shades and ultra natural hair colours to chose from.

Check out the hair colour trends for the season ahead...


All images Pixelformula