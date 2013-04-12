Frankie Sandford hair: Her changing tresses
Frankie Sandford (or Bridge- her married name) may be best known for her short hair look, but she has been know to experiment with hair extensions in the past.
The Saturday star and yummy mummy has experimented with many different garnets and recently BLONDE HAIR! We've taken a look back at her changing tresses over time, from her uber short pixie crop to that trademark side swept fringe.
Getty