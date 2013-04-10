Celebrity Up Dos: Glam looks we love

When it comes to up dos no one gives us more ideas than the A-list.



From Katy Perry's rockabilly rolls to Jessica Alba's Grecian chic to Nicole Richie's volume and plenty more celebs in between, they're always experimenting with new up do looks and styles.



Up dos are an easy way to add instant elegance to an outfit, showing off that neck and profile to maximum effect. That's why we've rounded up some of our favourite celeb up dos of all time to give you some hairstyle inspiration next time you've run out of hairstyling ideas.



One of these celeb tried and tested looks could be perfect for you!



© Getty Images