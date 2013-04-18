Blonde celebrities: The blonde bombshell brigade

When it comes to the light side no one does blonde better than this host of honey-hued celebs.



From caramel streaks to strawberry blonde to ashy, peroxide, dirty or white, there are so many shades of blonde to go for.



If you're considering a change of shade then let this lot of blonde celebrities inspire you - there's sure to be a blonde haired hue that's right for you.



From Miley's bottle blonde to Diane Kruger's classic natural shade and Amanda Seyfried's tousled tresses, take your cue from these celeb tried and tested blondes.



First up is Jennifer Lawrence - her eyes really pop against the golden shade of blonde she's gone for here. Beautiful!



Getty