Celebrities with wavy hair: A-list tousled tresses
Use the left and right keys of your keyboard to navigate the album
Are these the hottest waves in Hollywood? We think so.
This lot of A-list glamazons are au fait with the power of a good wavy hair do.
From side swept waves to beach tousles and finger wave updos the choice of elegant wavy hairstyles is (almost) endless.
Check out our wavy hair edit for instant hairspiration...
©Getty
This lot of A-list glamazons are au fait with the power of a good wavy hair do.
From side swept waves to beach tousles and finger wave updos the choice of elegant wavy hairstyles is (almost) endless.
Check out our wavy hair edit for instant hairspiration...
©Getty