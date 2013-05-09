Mollie King hair: Blonde bombshell waves

Mollie King is one fifth of The Saturdays and is the reigning queen of the blonde bombshell blow dry.



She's never seen without big bouncy waves and a flicked out fringe - and her parting of choice is straight down the middle.



She's perfected her signature look in recent years and won't be caught short without lashings of mascara and a nude lip. We love her volume infused barnet - if only ours could look this photo ready every day!



Check out Mollie's best hair days and hottest hairstyles in our edit...





Getty