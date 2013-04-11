Victoria Beckham "furious" with David's plan to stay on at Paris St-Germain

The Beckhams are officially back in the UK, but it seems Victoria isn't happy to be left in London while David spends all his time with his football club in Paris. She's said to be far from impressed at the prospect of David extending his contract. Is there trouble in paradise?

Victoria and David Beckham have finally returned to the UK after years in LA, with many believing it was finally time for Posh's career to be prioritised over her husband's football.



But it's not quite worked out that way, as David is now spending much of his time travelling to France for training with his new team, Paris Saint-Germain.



And now Victoria Beckham is reportedly furious at the prospect that David may extend his contract - which was originally for five months when he signed at the end of January - to a full year.



With David, 37, away from home so often, fashion designer Victoria is left taking care of their big brood all by herself.



The 38-year-old is apparently "livid" at the idea that David won't be able to help with Brooklyn, 14, Romeo, 10, Cruz, eight, and 21-month-old Harper until the summer of 2014.



A source told Now Magazine: "To say Victoria is upset is an understatement.



"When he first went to Paris, David promised Victoria that it was a last hurrah and he assured her that it wouldn't take long before she could take centre stage."



Victoria was apparently happy with this short-term arrangement, but her opinion is said to have changed amid rumours Becks is intending to stay on at the French club.



It wasn't too long ago that David spoke in interview about the brief nature of his contract at PSG.



He said about his time away from his kids: ​"It's only for a short time but it’s difficult being away from the children every single day. But they understand it, they understand that Daddy works hard."



See, here's the problem with being a mega successful couple - maybe it's Victoria's turn to be the breadwinner.



Though the Beckhams probably have quite enough bread by now...