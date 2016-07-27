Behind every great man is a great woman. In Prince William's case, he has the ultimate woman of greatness behind him: Kate Middleton, and we need him to get out of the way so we can see what stunning dress she's wearing. Whether she's dressed to the nines her fave Jenny Packham or keeping it casual in Zara, K-Middy's outfits are always top of our fashion wish list.
Y'know what really makes her our style queen? She's not afraid to wear something twice. You gotta admire a girl in the spotlight who would dine out twice on an outfit. And while we'll never get close enough to her wardrobe to rifle through it for fashion inspo, we can admire her style from afar. Check out our Kate Middleton favourites below!
