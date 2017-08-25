Home / Beauty / Make up / #TreatYoself September Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

#TreatYoself September Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

Pascale Day
Published today at 15:00

Nothing makes us happier than seeing that number in our bank accounts go from minus to positive when that pay cheque hits - so before all the boring stuff like bills and rent come out, why not spend a little (or a lot) on yourself? Feast your eyes and your credit cards on these hand picked goodies - it will be so worth living off baked beans on toast for the rest of the month, promise.

To make a style statement on your commute

Eastpak Padded Pak R Backpack
RRP: £40
Available here

To change up your signature scent for autumn

Valentino Valentina Eau de Parfum
RRP: £47 for 30ml
Available here

For transporting around all the jumpers you're going to need

JustFab Ace Reversible Tote in Olive/Blush
RRP: £54
Available here

To keep your face feeling fresh, even when you're asleep

Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Keychain
RRP: £72.00 for 50ml
Available here

To transform your house into the cosy winter wonderland it deserves to be

Jo Malone English Oak and Recurrent candle
RRP: £44
Available here

Because no summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of sassy shades

Chi Chi Maggie Sunglasses
RRP: £11
Available from here

To prep your skin for windy Autumn weather

Trilogy Cream Cleanser and Hydrating Mist Toner
RRP: £17.50 and £18.50
Available here and here.

To wash that wet weather right out of your hair

Pantene Pro-V Micellar Cleanse & Nourish shampoo and conditioner
RRP: £3.99
Available here

For moody winter skin

Superdrug Natural Radiant Glycolic Tonic
RRP: £5.99
Available here.

For an at home mani that lasts

Artistic Colour Nail Polish
RRP: £9.95
Available from: Sallys

For a hella fresh home scent that'll have your mates fighting for a sniff

Willow and Honey Lemon Leaf & Amber Reed Diffuser
RRP: £37.50
Available here.

When your hair needs a pick-me-up

Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair dry Shampoo
RRP: £20
Available here.

Because independent females buy their own finger bling

Nambé Wrap Ring
RRP: £120
Available from: Nambé

For a silky, sleek mane

RPR Rejuvenate Shampoo
£12.95
Available from: Boots

To get your glow on before the summer's out

MADAME LA LA TAN
RRP: £30
Available from: LookFantastic

To take you from desk to daiquiri in an instant

Closet London Tie Front Dress
RRP: £55
Available from: Closet London

For the perfect BBQ tipple

Croft Twist Elderflower & Lemon Mint Drink
RRP: £7.49
Available from: Ocado

To let your peepers do the talking

WUNDER2 Pure Pigments Eyeshadow
RRP: £8.95
Available from: Wunder2

For the ultimate mermaid mani

Elegant Touch Chrome Press On Nails
RRP: £8.95
Available from: Elegant Touch

Because you can never have too many pairs of kicks

ECCO Soft 1s
RRP: £90
Available from: ECCO

To bid goodbye to orange knees

Dr Organic Moroccan Glow Light Self Tan Mousse
RRP: £14.99
Available from: Holland & Barrett

To inject some bling to your work wardrobe

Versus Versace Roslyn Mesh Watch
RRP: £130
Available from: WatchShop

To keep your hands free for more wine

RI2K Handbag
RRP: £149
Available from: RI2K

To take your workout to the next level

MYZONE sports bra
RRP: £49.99
Available from: Amazon

For a kissable pout on the go

Lip Balm in City Scenes Compact
RRP: £15
Available from: Andrea Garland

To luxe up your lobes

Tallulah Tassel Earrings
RRP: £16
Available from: Aqualuxe

What will you be buying this pay day? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

