TreatYoself September Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

To make a style statement on your commute
Eastpak Padded Pak R Backpack
RRP: £40
Available here
To change up your signature scent for autumn
Valentino Valentina Eau de Parfum
RRP: £47 for 30ml
Available here
For transporting around all the jumpers you're going to need
JustFab Ace Reversible Tote in Olive/Blush
RRP: £54
Available here
To keep your face feeling fresh, even when you're asleep
Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Keychain
RRP: £72.00 for 50ml
Available here
To transform your house into the cosy winter wonderland it deserves to be
Jo Malone English Oak and Recurrent candle
RRP: £44
Available here
Because no summer wardrobe is complete without a pair of sassy shades
Chi Chi Maggie Sunglasses
RRP: £11
Available from here
To prep your skin for windy Autumn weather
Trilogy Cream Cleanser and Hydrating Mist Toner
RRP: £17.50 and £18.50
Available here and here.
To wash that wet weather right out of your hair
Pantene Pro-V Micellar Cleanse & Nourish shampoo and conditioner
RRP: £3.99
Available here
For moody winter skin
Superdrug Natural Radiant Glycolic Tonic
RRP: £5.99
Available here.
For an at home mani that lasts
Artistic Colour Nail Polish
RRP: £9.95
Available from: Sallys
For a hella fresh home scent that'll have your mates fighting for a sniff
Willow and Honey Lemon Leaf & Amber Reed Diffuser
RRP: £37.50
Available here.
When your hair needs a pick-me-up
Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair dry Shampoo
RRP: £20
Available here.
Because independent females buy their own finger bling
Nambé Wrap Ring
RRP: £120
Available from: Nambé
For a silky, sleek mane
RPR Rejuvenate Shampoo
£12.95
Available from: Boots
To get your glow on before the summer's out
MADAME LA LA TAN
RRP: £30
Available from: LookFantastic
To take you from desk to daiquiri in an instant
Closet London Tie Front Dress
RRP: £55
Available from: Closet London
For the perfect BBQ tipple
Croft Twist Elderflower & Lemon Mint Drink
RRP: £7.49
Available from: Ocado
To let your peepers do the talking
WUNDER2 Pure Pigments Eyeshadow
RRP: £8.95
Available from: Wunder2
For the ultimate mermaid mani
Elegant Touch Chrome Press On Nails
RRP: £8.95
Available from: Elegant Touch
Because you can never have too many pairs of kicks
ECCO Soft 1s
RRP: £90
Available from: ECCO
To bid goodbye to orange knees
Dr Organic Moroccan Glow Light Self Tan Mousse
RRP: £14.99
Available from: Holland & Barrett
To inject some bling to your work wardrobe
Versus Versace Roslyn Mesh Watch
RRP: £130
Available from: WatchShop
To keep your hands free for more wine
RI2K Handbag
RRP: £149
Available from: RI2K
To take your workout to the next level
MYZONE sports bra
RRP: £49.99
Available from: Amazon
For a kissable pout on the go
Lip Balm in City Scenes Compact
RRP: £15
Available from: Andrea Garland
To luxe up your lobes
Tallulah Tassel Earrings
RRP: £16
Available from: Aqualuxe
