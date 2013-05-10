Jennifer Young's bespoke skincare collection

Every now and again we need to feel a little bit special which is why we're hooked on Jennifer Young's bespoke skincare service which adapts the contents of each product to your exact taste...

Sometimes a girl has to feel special - and that means regular treats to self. For your next self-gifting sesh we can thoroughly recommend Jennifer Young Skincare which is as unique as you are.

Each product is adapted to your specifications, whether you want a toner, a facial oil or a moisturiser, you choose your product, then answer a questionnaire about your skin type and your skincare preferences, even down to the fragrances you like best.

You then simply wait a few days for your order to be made and delivered - complete with your name on the label - it couldn't make you feel more special!

What's more every ingredient in the Jennifer Young collection is 100% natural and suitable for sensitive skin types. They use plant oils and essential oils, and organic ingredients where ever they can.

You can choose your scent from a selection of citrus notes, woody, floral or herbal, and tell them what skincare conditions you have (if any) so they can tailor make and include ingredients that are essential to your skin type.

The result is skincare that really works for you. No more of this off the shelf stuff!

​And if that wasn't enough to get you excited, they also host Jennifer Young skincare parties where you can try the products and ingredients with friends and learn how best to care for your skin.

For more information visit www.jenniferyoung.co.uk