Max Factor presents revolutionary three day mascara

If you’re tired of testing mascaras that fail to live up to their long-wear promises then you need to wake up to Max Factor’s latest beauty innovation. The three day Lashfinity product ensures your mazzy stays put whether you’re sleeping, sunning or showering.

Lashfinity 3 Day Mascara is flake-proof, sleep-proof, swim proof and life-proof. Its lash tint technology means you never need to get caught without dark lashes.

Max Factor’s new lash edition has a built in remover so you can give up the wipes and eye make-up remover for up to 72 hours for a rub-free beauty regime.

The pioneering product gives a naturally enhanced look and remains first-application fresh for the whole weekend. It’s the perfect beauty buy for a festival under the sun or a hassle free weekend away, not to mention those quietly hungover days in the office.

Now we can forget about redness, rubbing and removing for up to three days at a time. It’s a beauty miracle.

Max Factor make-up artist Mel Arter says: “Lashfinity 3 Day Mascara is totally unique to mass cosmetics and a remarkable product. Never before have I seen mascara that acts likes a semi-permanent lash tint, its outstanding innovation.”

Customers who join the waiting list will receive £3 off the £18.99 price via a media code, redeemable at www.boots.com/lashfinity.

Lashfinity 3 Day Mascara will be available to purchase from Wednesday 5th June, with waiting list members eligible for next day delivery.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and curl, pump and leave those lashes.

Check out this video of a model putting the product through its paces in Ibiza…