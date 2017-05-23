Remember those days back at school swapping Pokemon cards and mothering our weird jelly alien babies? No, my alien never reproduced when I left it under my bed either. Well these days, aliens in a cup just won't cut it. Enter: toy fidget spinners.
If you're wondering what on earth a 'fidget spinner' is, allow me to explain. They're a teeny plastic trio of wheels which spin, and the toy was originally used to help relieve stress. They've been marketed as tools to help children with ADHD and autism, and to help quit that nail biting habit too. But fear not if this new information has made you feel old enough to pick up your pension, because thanks to fidget spinner nails we can still be down with the kids and look pretty AF at the same time.
Just as aquarium nails before them proved, the best kind of nail art is the nail art that moves, so we're already mesmerised by this trend. Instagram nail artist Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) created this glitzy mani featuring the toy:
While Youtuber Natasha Lee designed a slightly different take on the trend, attaching the homemade toy on top of the nail for maximium spin. She shows us how to DIY here:
We're feeling dizzy just looking at them tbh.
Check out these other fidget spinner inspired designs:
Do you think fidget spinner nails are a good look or a questionable fad? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!
You might also like:
Is This $60,000 Diamond-Encrusted Manicure The Most Expensive Beauty Treatment Ever?
Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies