Home / Beauty / Beauty tips / Fidget Spinner Toy Nails Are Here & They Look Insane

Beauty

Fidget Spinner Toy Nails Are Here & They Look Insane

By Rose Adams Published today at 13:20

Fidget spinner nails are here and they've got us in a right er, spin. Inspired by the plastic toy craze currently sweeping every playground across the world, this spinning, springing, twisting manicure is like wearing a Bop it! toy on your talons (remember those?). Guaranteed to make you feel down with the kids, you'll never want to go back to a plain french mani again.

Remember those days back at school swapping Pokemon cards and mothering our weird jelly alien babies? No, my alien never reproduced when I left it under my bed either. Well these days, aliens in a cup just won't cut it. Enter: toy fidget spinners.

If you're wondering what on earth a 'fidget spinner' is, allow me to explain. They're a teeny plastic trio of wheels which spin, and the toy was originally used to help relieve stress. They've been marketed as tools to help children with ADHD and autism, and to help quit that nail biting habit too. But fear not if this new information has made you feel old enough to pick up your pension, because thanks to fidget spinner nails we can still be down with the kids and look pretty AF at the same time.

Just as aquarium nails before them proved, the best kind of nail art is the nail art that moves, so we're already mesmerised by this trend. Instagram nail artist Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) created this glitzy mani featuring the toy:

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on May 11, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

While Youtuber Natasha Lee designed a slightly different take on the trend, attaching the homemade toy on top of the nail for maximium spin. She shows us how to DIY here:

Loading...

We're feeling dizzy just looking at them tbh.

Check out these other fidget spinner inspired designs:

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on May 14, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on May 10, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on May 5, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on May 5, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Do you think fidget spinner nails are a good look or a questionable fad? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

You might also like:

Is This $60,000 Diamond-Encrusted Manicure The Most Expensive Beauty Treatment Ever?

Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies

Your Gel Nails Could Give You Cancer, No Kidding

by Rose Adams

You might also like

DIY Rainbow Eyelashes Are Here And They're Festival AF
By the editorial team
Bird Feather Brows Are Here & They're Taking Over Instagram, Obviously
By the editorial team
This Girl Hasn't Cut Her Nails In Years And They Look As Disgusting As They Sound
By the editorial team
Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies
By the editorial team
Cute Curls Are Back! Here's How To Rock A Perm
By the editorial team
Dragon Brows Are The Spiky New Trend And Yes, They're Taking Over Your Insta
By the editorial team
Blonde Ambition: Here's How To Know Which Shade Of Blonde Suits Your Complexion
By the editorial team
People Are Applying 100 Coats Of Nail Polish And It's Weirdly Satisfying To Watch
By the editorial team
Victoria's Secret Models Still Look Flawless Without Their Make Up Because Of Course They Do
By the editorial team
Women Are Having Real Scorpion Manicures And We're More Than A Little Freaked Out
By the editorial team
Aquarium Nails are Here to Make Your Mermaid Dreams Come True
By the editorial team
Pizza Undercuts Are Here And You'll Want A Slice Of The Action
By the editorial team
Eyebrow Wigs Are Now A Thing And We Actually Want To Try Them
By the editorial team
Choosing nail varnish
By the editorial team
Is This $60,000 Diamond-Encrusted Manicure The Most Expensive Beauty Treatment In The World?
By the editorial team
Kim Kardashian Is Rocking Pierced Nails And We Don't Know How To Feel
By the editorial team
Your Gel Nails Could Give You Cancer, No Kidding
By the editorial team
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
By the editorial team
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
By the editorial team
Fight The Flakes: How To Beat Dandruff For Good
By the editorial team
Face masks
By the editorial team